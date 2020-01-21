Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Brampton dies
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Tuesday, January 21, 2020 8:11AM EST
Last Updated Tuesday, January 21, 2020 8:23AM EST
A pedestrian struck by a vehicle in Brampton this morning has now died, Peel Regional Police confirm.
The collision happened near Rutherford Road South and Orenda Road at around 7 a.m.
The victim was taken to a local hospital in life-threatening but was subsequently pronounced dead.
Police say the driver involved did not remain at the scene. Investigators have not yet released a description of the suspect vehicle.
Rutherford Road is closed between Orenda Road and Clark Boulevard for the police investigation.