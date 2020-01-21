

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A pedestrian struck by a vehicle in Brampton this morning has now died, Peel Regional Police confirm.

The collision happened near Rutherford Road South and Orenda Road at around 7 a.m.

The victim was taken to a local hospital in life-threatening but was subsequently pronounced dead.

Police say the driver involved did not remain at the scene. Investigators have not yet released a description of the suspect vehicle.

Rutherford Road is closed between Orenda Road and Clark Boulevard for the police investigation.