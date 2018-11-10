

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A female pedestrian who was struck by a vehicle in Brampton on Friday evening has succumbed to her injuries in hospital, police confirm.

The collision happened near James Potter Road and Borrelli Drive at around 6 p.m.

The female victim was rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition but on Saturday afternoon Peel Regional Police confirmed to CP24 that she has since been pronounced dead.

The collision was one of seven calls regarding pedestrians struck by vehicles in the Greater Toronto Area over a three-hour span on Friday night.

The driver involved in the collision remained at the scene.