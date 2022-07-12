A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in Brampton Tuesday night and left with life-threatening injuries, police say.

It happened in the area of Steeles Avenue East and Kennedy Road South at approximately 9:12 p.m.

Paramedics say that a man in his 50s was rushed to a trauma centre following the collision.

It’s unclear if the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene after the crash.

Police say Steeles Avenue East is closed between Kennedy Road and Hartford Trail as a result.

Drivers in the area are asked to use alternate routes.