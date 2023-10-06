One person has been transported to hospital in life-threatening condition after they were reportedly struck by a vehicle in Etobicoke, Toronto police say.

The incident occurred near Browns Line and Jellicoe Avenue, near Lake Shore Boulevard West, at around 3:45 p.m.

Police said a pedestrian was walking in the area when they were reportedly struck by a vehicle. Emergency crews arrived to find one person suffering from critical injuries, police said. The victim was taken to hospital via emergency run and the vehicle involved remained at the scene.

Paramedics say the victim is a woman in her 20s.

Members of the Traffic Services unit are investigating the circumstances surrounding the collision.