Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Malvern seriously injured
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Friday, December 21, 2018 8:10AM EST
A pedestrian suffered serious injuries after she was struck by a vehicle in Malvern this morning.
The collision occurred near Markham Road and McLevin Avenue at around 7:10 a.m.
Paramedics say a female, who is believed to be in her 30s, was taken to a trauma centre for treatment.
It appears she suffered injuries to her head and leg.
Police say the driver remained at the scene.