

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A pedestrian suffered serious injuries after she was struck by a vehicle in Malvern this morning.

The collision occurred near Markham Road and McLevin Avenue at around 7:10 a.m.

Paramedics say a female, who is believed to be in her 30s, was taken to a trauma centre for treatment.

It appears she suffered injuries to her head and leg.

Police say the driver remained at the scene.