Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Mimico rushed to hospital with serious injuries
Toronto police cruiser is seen in this undated photo.
Share:
Published Wednesday, October 11, 2023 2:54PM EDT
A male pedestrian has been seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle in Mimico Wednesday afternoon.
Toronto police say the collision occurred near Islington Avenue and Judson Street just after 1:45 p.m.
The pedestrian was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries, police say.
The driver of the vehicle remained on the scene.
Police have closed roads in the area for the investigation.