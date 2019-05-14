Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Mississauga rushed to trauma centre
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Tuesday, May 14, 2019 8:19AM EDT
A pedestrian struck by a vehicle in Mississauga has been rushed to hospital this morning.
The collision occurred near Winston Churchill Boulevard and The Collegeway at around 7:30 a.m.
Police say a female was transported to a trauma centre for treatment.
The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene.
Police are warning of road closures in the area for the police investigation.