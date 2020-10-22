A pedestrian has been rushed to hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Mississauga Thursday morning.

Emergency crews were called to Darcel Avenue and Corliss Crescent, near Morning Star Drive, around 7:10 a.m.

Peel paramedics say a woman was taken to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition.

Police say the vehicle involced in the incident remained at the scene.

Roads in the area are closed while police investigate.