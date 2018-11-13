Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Mississauga suffers serious injuries
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Tuesday, November 13, 2018 7:11AM EST
Last Updated Tuesday, November 13, 2018 8:09AM EST
A pedestrian was rushed to hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Mississauga early this morning.
The incident occurred near Meyerside Drive and Dixie Road at around 4:30 a.m.
Peel Paramedics say a female was taken to a trauma centre from the scene in serious condition.
The age of the pedestrian has not been released.
Roads are closed in the area for the police investigation and police say the vehicle involved in the collision remained at the scene.