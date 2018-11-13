

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A pedestrian was rushed to hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Mississauga early this morning.

The incident occurred near Meyerside Drive and Dixie Road at around 4:30 a.m.

Peel Paramedics say a female was taken to a trauma centre from the scene in serious condition.

The age of the pedestrian has not been released.

Roads are closed in the area for the police investigation and police say the vehicle involved in the collision remained at the scene.