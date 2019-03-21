

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A pedestrian struck by a vehicle in Mississauga this morning has been taken to hospital in serious condition.

The incident occurred near Delaware Drive and Eglinton Avenue East at around 6:24 a.m.

In a tweet, Peel Regional Police said the male victim was initially trapped but was assisted by bystanders in the area.

He was taken to a trauma centre for treatment and his injuries are believed to be serious.

Roads are closed in the area for the police investigation.