Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Mississauga suffers serious injuries
The Peel Regional Police logo is seen in this file photo.
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Thursday, March 21, 2019 7:56AM EDT
A pedestrian struck by a vehicle in Mississauga this morning has been taken to hospital in serious condition.
The incident occurred near Delaware Drive and Eglinton Avenue East at around 6:24 a.m.
In a tweet, Peel Regional Police said the male victim was initially trapped but was assisted by bystanders in the area.
He was taken to a trauma centre for treatment and his injuries are believed to be serious.
Roads are closed in the area for the police investigation.