Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Mississauga taken to hospital with serious injuries
A Peel Regional Police cruiser is seen in this undated file photo.
Published Saturday, February 27, 2021 7:32PM EST
A pedestrian has been seriously hurt after being struck by a vehicle in Mississauga.
Emergency crews were called to the area of Confederation Parkway and Huntington Ridge Drive around 6:30 p.m. Saturday.
Police said the pedestrian, a young female, was transported to a trauma centre with serious, possibly life-threatening injuries.
The driver of the vehicle remained on the scene, police said.