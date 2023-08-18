Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Scarborough left with life-threatening injuries: paramedics
A pedestrian has sustained life-threatening injuries after they were struck by a vehicle in Scarborough Friday morning, paramedics say.
Emergency crews were called to the area of Eglinton Avenue East and Brimley Road just before 6:30 a.m., Toronto Paramedic Services told CP24.
A woman was transported to a trauma centre in critical condition.
Toronto police say the driver of the vehicle remained on scene.