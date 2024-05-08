Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Scarborough seriously injured
Police are investigating after the driver of a vehicle struck a pedestrian and several parked vehicles in Scarborough on May 8, 2024.
Published Wednesday, May 8, 2024 1:27PM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, May 8, 2024 1:29PM EDT
A pedestrian is being transported to hospital with serious injuries after they were struck by the driver of a vehicle in Scarborough Wednesday afternoon, police say.
Police were called to the area of Lawrence Avenue East and Warden Avenue just before 12:30 p.m.
Download our app to get alerts on your device
Get the latest local updates right to your inbox
They say the driver struck a pedestrian as well as nearby parked vehicles. The pedestrian, a man in his 30s, was taken to a trauma centre with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries, paramedics told CTV News Toronto.
The cause of the collision is unclear at this time.
COLLISION:— Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) May 8, 2024
Lawrence Ave E & Warden Ave
12:26 pm
- vehicle struck pedestrian and parked vehicles
- police o/s
- pedestrian being transported to hospital with serious injuries
- expect road closures in the area
- consider alternate routes#GO990323
^sc
Road closures are in effect in the area and police are asking drivers to consider alternate routes.