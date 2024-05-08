A pedestrian is being transported to hospital with serious injuries after they were struck by the driver of a vehicle in Scarborough Wednesday afternoon, police say.

Police were called to the area of Lawrence Avenue East and Warden Avenue just before 12:30 p.m.

They say the driver struck a pedestrian as well as nearby parked vehicles. The pedestrian, a man in his 30s, was taken to a trauma centre with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries, paramedics told CTV News Toronto.

The cause of the collision is unclear at this time.

Road closures are in effect in the area and police are asking drivers to consider alternate routes.