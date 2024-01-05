Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Summerhill sustains critical injuries: paramedics
Published Friday, January 5, 2024 6:41AM EST
Last Updated Friday, January 5, 2024 7:03AM EST
A pedestrian struck by a vehicle in Summerhill early Friday morning has been transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries.
It happened at Yonge Street and Alcorn Avenue near Summerhill Station sometime after midnight.
Toronto paramedics tell CP24 that one adult male was transported to a trauma centre with critical injuries.
Police say the vehicle remained on scene after the collision.
Road closures in the area have since lifted.