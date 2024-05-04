Pedestrian struck by vehicle in The Annex suffers serious injuries
Published Saturday, May 4, 2024 4:06PM EDT
A male pedestrian has been seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle in The Annex Saturday afternoon.
Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Huron and Dupont streets, east of Spadina Road, just after 3 p.m.
Toronto paramedics say the pedestrian was transported to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene, police say
Dupont Street is closed between Huron and St. George streets.