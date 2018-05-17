

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Police say that a man who was struck by a vehicle in North Toronto on Tuesday morning has succumbed to his injuries in hospital.

According to police, an 89-year-old man was driving a Hyundai Accent northbound on Yonge Street at Lawrence Avenue East when he hit a 73-year-old man who was crossing the street shortly after 9:30 a.m.

The victim was rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition, however on Wednesday police confirmed that he has since succumbed to his injuries.

Police are asking anyone who may have security or dash camera footage of the area to contact investigators.