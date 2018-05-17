Pedestrian struck by vehicle near Yonge and Lawrence earlier this week has died: police
Chris Fox, CP24.com
Published Thursday, May 17, 2018 9:24AM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, May 17, 2018 10:01AM EDT
Police say that a man who was struck by a vehicle in North Toronto on Tuesday morning has succumbed to his injuries in hospital.
According to police, an 89-year-old man was driving a Hyundai Accent northbound on Yonge Street at Lawrence Avenue East when he hit a 73-year-old man who was crossing the street shortly after 9:30 a.m.
The victim was rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition, however on Wednesday police confirmed that he has since succumbed to his injuries.
Police are asking anyone who may have security or dash camera footage of the area to contact investigators.