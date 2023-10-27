Pedestrian struck by vehicle south of Markham
A pedestrian has been taken to hospital after being struck by a car just south of Markham Friday morning.
The incident occurred near the intersection of Steeles Avenue East and McCowan Road just after 7:15 a.m., Toronto police said.
Medics have transported the pedestrian, an adult man, to hospital.
His injuries have been ruled serious but non-life-threatening.
Steeles Avenue East is closed in both directions while police investigate.