A pedestrian has been taken to hospital after being struck by a car just south of Markham Friday morning.

The incident occurred near the intersection of Steeles Avenue East and McCowan Road just after 7:15 a.m., Toronto police said.

Medics have transported the pedestrian, an adult man, to hospital.

His injuries have been ruled serious but non-life-threatening.

Steeles Avenue East is closed in both directions while police investigate.