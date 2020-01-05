

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A 65-year-old man is dead following a hit-and-run downtown on Saturday night.

Police say the man was struck on Jarvis Street, between Gerrard and Dundas streets, shortly after 10 p.m.

He was transported to a trauma centre for treatment but later died.

The driver of the vehicle left the scene and police have not yet released a description of the vehicle involved.

According to a witness, the victim was crossing Jarvis Street from the west side to the east side when he was struck by a vehicle heading north.

The area was closed to traffic for several hours on Saturday night.

Police are asking anyone with information about the fatal collision to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.