Pedestrian struck in Etobicoke, transported to hospital with serious injuries
A Toronto Police Service logo patch is shown in Toronto, on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby
Published Wednesday, February 21, 2024 4:49PM EST
Last Updated Wednesday, February 21, 2024 4:51PM EST
A man has been sent to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Etobicoke Wednesday afternoon.
The collision happened in the Sixteenth Street and New Toronto Street area at just after 3:20 p.m. According to police, the driver remained on scene where officers are investigating.
Sixteenth Street is currently closed for the investigation.
