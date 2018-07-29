

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A male pedestrian struck in a hit-and-run in North York this morning has suffered serious injuries.

The victim, described by paramedics as an adult male, was struck in the area of Finch Avenue and Keele Street.

He suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a trauma centre for treatment.

Police say the incident is being investigated as a fail-to-remain collision. Investigators have not yet released any information on a suspect vehicle.