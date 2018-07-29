Pedestrian struck in hit-and-run suffers serious injuries
A pedestrian was struck near Finch Avenue and Keele Street early Sunday morning.
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Sunday, July 29, 2018 6:11AM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, July 29, 2018 8:43AM EDT
A male pedestrian struck in a hit-and-run in North York this morning has suffered serious injuries.
The victim, described by paramedics as an adult male, was struck in the area of Finch Avenue and Keele Street.
He suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a trauma centre for treatment.
Police say the incident is being investigated as a fail-to-remain collision. Investigators have not yet released any information on a suspect vehicle.