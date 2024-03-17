A pedestrian has been taken to the hospital after being struck by a driver in Midtown Toronto late Sunday afternoon.

The collision happened near Yonge Street and Glebe Road, which is south of Eglinton Avenue West.

Toronto police said they were called to the area at around 5:45 p.m. for reports of a pedestrian that had been struck.

The driver remained at the scene, they said.

Paramedics said that they transported a male to the hospital with “moderate” injuries.

Motorists should expect delays in the area.

The investigation is ongoing.