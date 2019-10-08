Pedestrian struck in Mississauga, serious injuries
Lexy Benedict, CP24.com
Published Tuesday, October 8, 2019 8:50AM EDT
A pedestrian has sustained serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Mississauga, earlier this morning.
The incident happened at around 6:30 a.m., in the Creditview Road and Bancroft Drive area.
An adult male was transported to trauma with serious injuries.
The vehicle remained on scene with the victim.
According to police, a section of Creditview Road, between Bancroft Drive and Britannia Road West is closed while they investigate.
No charges have been laid, and the extents of the injuries are not clear.