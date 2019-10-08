

Lexy Benedict, CP24.com





A pedestrian has sustained serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Mississauga, earlier this morning.

The incident happened at around 6:30 a.m., in the Creditview Road and Bancroft Drive area.

An adult male was transported to trauma with serious injuries.

The vehicle remained on scene with the victim.

According to police, a section of Creditview Road, between Bancroft Drive and Britannia Road West is closed while they investigate.

No charges have been laid, and the extents of the injuries are not clear.