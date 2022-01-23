A man in his 50s struck by a driver in North York on Saturday night has died of his injuries in hospital.

Sometime late on Saturday night, a pedestrian was struck at Weston Road and Dee Avenue, south of Highway 401.

The driver involved fled the scene and the pedestrian was rushed to hospital with critical injuries where he was later pronounced dead.

Toronto police say road closures in the area are now cleared.

An investigation to identify and locate the driver continues.