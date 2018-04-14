

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





A pedestrian suffered a leg injury after being struck by a vehicle in central Scarborough on Saturday night.

Police said two vehicles collided and then came into contact with the pedestrian at Sheppard Avenue East and Massie Street, west of Markham Road, sometime after 10 p.m.

The pedestrian was conscious and breathing when paramedics arrived.

The pedestrian was taken to a local hospital for treatment of a lower body injury.

Police said they responded to more than 150 collisions in the city on Saturday.