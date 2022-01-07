Pedestrian struck in Scarborough suffers critical injuries
Published Friday, January 7, 2022 11:55AM EST
A pedestrian has been rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries after they were struck by a vehicle in Scarborough on Friday morning.
It happened near Steeles Avenue East and Middlefield Road, police said.
One male pedestrian has been transported to hospital in critical condition.
The intersection has been shut down for the police investigation.