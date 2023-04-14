Pedestrian struck in Toronto's downtown core
Toronto police cruisers are seen in this file photo. (Simon Sheehan/CP24)
Published Friday, April 14, 2023 12:52PM EDT
Last Updated Friday, April 14, 2023 12:52PM EDT
A pedestrian has been struck by a vehicle near the intersection of Yonge Street and Dundas Street East.
Police received the call for a collision just after noon on Friday. The driver remained on scene.
The victim has been transported to hospital with serious injuries.
Emergency crews are on site investigating the cause of the collision. Traffic in the area is being rerouted.
More to come.