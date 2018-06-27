

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A pedestrian struck by a vehicle near Yorkdale Mall early this morning suffered serious injuries.

The pedestrian was hit near the area of Dufferin Street and Yorkdale Road at around 1 a.m.

Police say the victim was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening.

The vehicle involved in the collision remained at the scene.

The road was closed for the police investigation but has since reopened.