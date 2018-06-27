Pedestrian struck near Yorkdale Mall suffers serious injuries
A pedestrian struck by a vehicle near Yorkdale Mall early Wednesday morning suffered serious injuries. (Mike Nguyen/ CP24)
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Wednesday, June 27, 2018 5:34AM EDT
A pedestrian struck by a vehicle near Yorkdale Mall early this morning suffered serious injuries.
The pedestrian was hit near the area of Dufferin Street and Yorkdale Road at around 1 a.m.
Police say the victim was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening.
The vehicle involved in the collision remained at the scene.
The road was closed for the police investigation but has since reopened.