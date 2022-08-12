Pedestrian suffers life-threatening injuries after being hit by vehicle along waterfront
A pedestrian is in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle along the city’s waterfront on Friday night.
The collision happened at the intersection of Lake Shore Boulevard West and British Columbia Road.
Toronto paramedics said they transported a man to trauma centre with serious, life-threatening injuries.
The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene, police said.
The intersection is closed as police investigate the collision.