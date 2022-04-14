Pedestrian taken to hospital after being hit by vehicle at Etobicoke plaza parking lot
An ambulance is seen in this undated photo.
Share:
Published Thursday, April 14, 2022 4:49PM EDT
A male pedestrian has been seriously injured after being struck by a car in a plaza parking lot in Etobicoke Thursday afternoon.
Police said they were called for a collision on Royal York Road, south of Lawrence Avenue, just before 4 p.m.
When they arrived, officers located a man in his 60s with serious injuries.
He was rushed to a hospital. There is no word on his condition.
Police said the vehicle subsequently crashed into a building.
It is not clear whether the driver was injured in the collision.