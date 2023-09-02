Pedestrian taken to hospital after being hit by vehicle in Etobicoke
Published Saturday, September 2, 2023 7:19PM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, September 2, 2023 7:19PM EDT
A pedestrian has serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle in the city’s Long Branch neighbourhood Saturday night.
The collision happened in the area of Lake Shore Boulevard West and Long Branch Avenue shortly after 6:30 p.m. on Saturday.
Police say the pedestrian was transported to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition.
The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene, police say.