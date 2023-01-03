A pedestrian has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Toronto’s west end Tuesday evening.

Officers responded to reports of a collision involving a pedestrian in the area of Eglinton Avenue West and Miranda Avenue at around 9 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers located a victim with serious injuries who was taken to hospital by paramedics.

The driver of the vehicle was arrested for impaired driving at the scene, police say.

Police have not released any further information about the victim, driver or the circumstances leading up to the collision.

Eglinton Avenue West is currently closed from Miranda to Hartley avenues while Toronto police investigate the incident.