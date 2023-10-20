Pedestrian taken to hospital after being struck by vehicle in Leaside
Published Friday, October 20, 2023 3:35PM EDT
A pedestrian has been seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle in Leaside Friday afternoon.
The collision happened in the area of Eglinton Avenue East and Rumsey Road, east of Bayview Avenue, shortly after 2:30 p.m.
Police say the female pedestrian was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
The driver of the vehicle remained on the scene.
Roads in the area are closed for investigation.