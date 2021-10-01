Pedestrian taken to hospital after being struck by vehicle in Scarborough
Published Friday, October 1, 2021
A pedestrian was seriously injured after being struck by the driver of a vehicle in Scarborough Friday evening.
Police say it happened at the intersection of Eglinton Avenue East and Midland Avenue just after 8:30 p.m.
The pedestrian, a man in his 40s, suffered head trauma, paramedics say.
They transported him to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition.