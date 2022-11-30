York Regional Police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck in East Gwillimbury Wednesday afternoon.

Officers responded to reports of a collision in the area of Davis Drive and Highway 48 at around 3:20 p.m.

YRP say a pickup truck veered off the road and hit a pedestrian.

The pedestrian was transported to hospital with unknown injuries, paramedics said.

YRP said the driver remained at the scene and sustained minor injuries.

The Ontario Provincial Police said Davis Drive will be closed from Hwy. 48 to McCowan Road for a while, and Hwy. 48 is temporarily closed between Herald and Vivian roads.