Pedestrian taken to hospital after struck by vehicle near Yonge and Dundas
Published Friday, April 9, 2021 6:16PM EDT
A pedestrian has been seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle in downtown Toronto Friday afternoon.
It happened in the area of Yonge and Edward streets, north of Dundas Street, around 5:30 p.m.
Toronto paramedics say one person has been transported to a hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
Yonge Street is closed between Dundas and Edward streets for police investigation.