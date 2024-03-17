Pedestrian taken to the hospital following Scarborough collision
A Toronto police vehicle is shown in this file photo.
Published Sunday, March 17, 2024 8:10PM EDT
A pedestrian has been taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries after being struck by a driver in Scarborough on Sunday evening.
The crash happened in the L’Amoreaux West neighbourhood, near Pharmacy and Finch avenues.
Toronto police said they were called that area shortly after 7:30 p.m. for reports of a pedestrian struck.
The driver remained at the scene.
Traffic is congested in the area surrounding the collision and police are urging motorists to consider alternate routes.