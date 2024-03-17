A pedestrian has been taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries after being struck by a driver in Scarborough on Sunday evening.

The crash happened in the L’Amoreaux West neighbourhood, near Pharmacy and Finch avenues.

Toronto police said they were called that area shortly after 7:30 p.m. for reports of a pedestrian struck.

The driver remained at the scene.

Traffic is congested in the area surrounding the collision and police are urging motorists to consider alternate routes.