Pedestrian transported to hospital after being struck by City of Toronto vehicle
A TPS cruiser is on scene after a pedestrian was struck by a City of Toronto vehicle on October 28, 2023. (CP24)
Published Saturday, October 28, 2023 9:54AM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, October 28, 2023 9:57AM EDT
A pedestrian has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after being hit by a City of Toronto vehicle on Saturday morning.
Police say the incident occurred at Mooregate Park, in the area of Treverton Drive and Moorgate Avenue, just before 8:15 a.m.
The pedestrian was sleeping under a bag when they were struck, according to police.
The extent of their injuries has been described by paramedics as serious and potentially life-threatening.
This is a developing story. More to come.