A female pedestrian was taken to the hospital after being struck by the driver of a vehicle late Sunday afternoon in Scarborough.

The collision happened in the Agincourt area, near Sheppard Avenue East and Brimley Road.

Toronto police said they were called to the scene shortly after 5:30 p.m.

Paramedics told CP24 that they transported one person to the hospital.

Police later said that the victim’s injuries are non-life-threatening.

The driver remained at the scene.

Due to the crash, there is some traffic congestion in the immediate area and police are urging drivers to find alternate routes.

More to come. This is a developing story.