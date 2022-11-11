The pediatric unit at Mississauga Hospital has suspended admissions amid staffing challenges and patients are now being redirected to Credit Valley Hospital.

A spokesperson with Trillium Health Partners confirmed the temporary change in a statement provided to CP24 on Friday.

Keeley Rogers said the move is due in part to a rise in pediatric hospitalizations as well as “ongoing province-wide staffing challenges.”

It remains unclear when admissions will resume at the Mississauga Hospital pediatric unit.

“By working together on one site, our clinical teams have been able to keep the same number of beds open to support children and families in need,” Rogers said. “We want to assure you that this has not decreased access to high quality care in our community and region. Our emergency department at Mississauga Hospital remains open to paediatric patients, and should admission be required, arrangements will be made for a transfer to CVH for care.”

A number of Ontario children’s hospitals have already raised concerns about a surge in patients with respiratory illnesses so far this fall.

The Children’s Hospital of Eastern Ontario (CHEO) in Ottawa, for one, admitted 30 children with the respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) in October compared to just three during the same month last year.

The Hospital for Sick Children in Toronto has also said that its patient volumes remain “unseasonably high” and appear to be on the upswing heading into the viral illness season.

In her statement, Rogers said that Trillium will “continue to reassess our space to ensure we are maximizing all available bed spaces within our hospitals” going forward.

She said that the hospital network will also endeavor to open “additional clinics and resources to support our children in our community.”

Meanwhile, in a statement issued on Friday morning NDP Health Critic France Gélinas called on the Ford government to take action to address a “hospital crisis” that is “getting worse by the day.”

“The government must take urgent action to address the distress signals coming out of hospitals, and especially children’s hospitals. We should address the staffing crisis, including ripping up Bill 124, promote COVID and flu vaccination, and start showing respect to our health care professionals,” she said.