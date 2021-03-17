Officials in both Toronto and Peel say that discussions are underway with the province to try to determine whether there might be a way to allow more outdoor activities, including patio dining, while keeping other restrictions associated with the grey lockdown zone in effect.

Restaurants and bars are limited to takeout and delivery only in public health units that have been placed in the province’s strictest category for COVID-19 restrictions but Peel’s Medical Officer of Health Dr. Lawrence Loh told reporters during a briefing on Wednesday that he is pushing for adjustments that could allow some outdoor activities to resume.

“In considering our unique community context, we are currently having active discussions that are exploring if we can maintain some of the protections afforded by the current measures in force in Peel while considering adjustments particularly where there is an opportunity to leverage the outdoors for things such as dining and fitness,” he said. “I want to stress that the discussions are still active and continuing. These are not final decisions and ultimately the province will make a decision as to where Peel lands.”

Peel Region’s rolling seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases has risen from 203 at this time last week to 237 and Loh said that those being hospitalized with the virus are presenting with more severe symptoms and are requiring longer stays, likely due to the prevalence of the new B.1.1.7 variant.

He said that on “its own the uptick in our current viral picture does not support further reopening at this time.”

But he said that he also has to consider “community health and wellbeing overall,” as well as the lower risk of transmitting the virus outdoors.

“We know that the weather is improving and that the climatic changes would allows us to make the most of our outdoor spaces where we know that strict adherence to precautions would further reduce a diminished risk of transmission in the outdoors. It is for that reason that I continue to explore with my provincial partners how we can strike a balance between the improving weather, the need to adjust measures to account for community fatigue, the vaccine supply and the growth of variants,” he said.

Tory also pushing for changes that would permit patio dining

Both Peel and Toronto were moved into the grey zone earlier this month, following the lifting of the stay-at-home orders in those communities.

In the grey zone, many business remain closed, including barbers and gyms, but non-essential retail stores can operate at 25 per cent capacity.

Outdoor gatherings of up to 10 people are also allowed.

Speaking with reporters during a news conference on Wednesday morning, Toronto Mayor John Tory said that there are “active and productive” conversations taking place between the city and the province about changes that could permit patio dining, for example.

While such a change would require adjustments to the rules for lockdown zones, Tory pointed out that the province did that as recently as this week when it decided to increase the capacity limits for religious services.

“We are looking for ways that we can identify things that are a possibility to do. You know less to do with colour codes and more just to do with the reality of what people face in their lives,” he said. “So there is nothing that has been decided, there are not things that have been given a green light by anybody but we are in discussions on all kinds of things that could be safe and realistic.”

The City of Toronto has already opened applications for its CafeTO program in anticipation of public health restrictions eventually being lifted to permit patio dining and Tory has said in the past that he was optimistic that some on-street patios could be installed prior to the Victoria Day long weekend.