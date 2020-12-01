A Peel police officer is facing seven charges after he allegedly left several prohibited firearm magazines in the trunk of his cruiser.

Members of the Peel Regional Police Professional Standards Bureau began an investigation into the incident in September, 2019 after receiving an internal complaint.

Police are alleging that that officer left three prohibited firearm magazines loaded with ammunition in the trunk of the cruiser that he was operating and that the items were not issued by the service.

Constable Michael Konwerski was arrested on Tuesday and charged with three counts of unauthorized possession of a prohibited device, three counts of careless storage of a prohibited device and one count of careless storage of ammunition.

Police say that once the criminal court proceedings are completed in the case, a Police Services Act investigation will follow.

Konwerski is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Brampton on January 4 to answer to the charges.