

The Canadian Press





Peel Regional Police say one of their officers has been charged criminally for allegedly mishandling firearms.

Const. Michael Konwerski was charged Tuesday on multiple firearm-related offences after a 14-month investigation.

The police force says its professional standards bureau received a complaint last year that the officer left three loaded, prohibited firearm magazines in the trunk of a police car he had been using.

None of the items were issued by the police service.

Konwerski has a Brampton court date set for January.

The force says a Police Services Act investigation will follow after criminal court proceedings wrap up.