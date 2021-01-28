The Peel District School Board’s website is down, and access to some school systems and files are blocked due to a “cyber security incident,” the board said Thursday.

In a statement posted to Twitter, PDSB said the incident was first discovered on Tuesday, which resulted in the encryption of the board’s files and systems.

“PDSB Learning Technology Support Services team took immediate steps to isolate the incident and engaged a leading cyber-security firm, as well as Peel Police Cyber Security Services to assist with remediation and to conduct a comprehensive forensic investigation,” the board said in a statement.

PDSB said its virtual classes are not affected by the incident and are continuing as normal.

The board noted that no personal or sensitive information has been compromised at this time, adding that it is confident that affected systems and files will be restored.

“Should the investigation determine that personal or sensitive information was at risk, PDSB will notify affected individuals as soon as possible,” the board said.