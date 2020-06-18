Peel District School Board trustees have voted in favour of asking the province to appoint a supervisor to lead the board as it works to implement changes to create a "discrimination-free and safe learning and work environment” amid allegations of systemic racism.

The motion asks that Ontario Education Minister Stephen Lecce use his power under the Education Act to appoint a supervisor to "take control over the administration of the affairs" of the school board.

"Anti-Black racism is a real and continuing problem in the Peel District School Board that requires not just urgent action, but a united sense of purpose at the board-level that is currently lacking," a motion passed by trustees on Wednesday night read.

"Action in tackling the anti-Black racism and other forms of hate and discrimination must occur at the same time the Peel District School Board prepares for the expected return of students in the midst of an ongoing global pandemic, which itself promises an unprecedented organizational challenge."

The supervisor, the motion read, should remain in place through to Dec. 31, 2020 "at a minimum."

A third-party review released in March found that anti-Black racism within the Peel District School Board continues to be a significant problem.

The report noted that while Black students only represent about 10 per cent of all high school students, they account for more than 22 per cent of student suspensions at the board.

About 83 per cent of secondary students are racialized, according to recent school board data, but about two-thirds of teachers within the board are white.

A number of directives were subsequently issued following the release of the report, including ordering the board to track race-based data on suspensions, conduct a diversity audit, and develop a learning plan for senior staff on equity.

But a report by human rights advocate Arleen Huggins released earlier this month found that the board was not following many of the 27 directives and did not appear to be committed to adequately addressing systemic racism.

"I have determined that the collective board and the Director's Office is lacking both the ability and capacity, and perhaps even more importantly, the will, to address the findings in the report," Huggins wrote in her review.

"Therefore future non-compliance with the minister's binding directions is probable."

Following the release of Huggins’ findings, Lecce put out a statement vowing to make changes at the Peel District School Board.

In Lecce’s statement, which was released on June 8, the education minister said he is “required to offer a final opportunity for compliance” from the board but noted that he will take action if necessary.

"My expectation is clear: the board must change, or I will take further action," he said. "We cannot and will not sit idle while families and students continue to feel isolated, victimized, and targeted."

-With files from The Canadian Press