A Peel Regional Police officer has been charged with assault causing bodily harm and assault with a weapon in connection with an on-duty incident at a Brampton home last winter.

Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit says that officers were dispatched to a residence near Rutherford Road North and Williams Parkway just before midnight on Feb. 8 for reports of a man in distress.

The SIU says that there was some sort of interaction between an officer and a 34-year-old man at the home and that the officer ultimately arrested the man.

The man was then taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The officer, Const. Trevor Lau, has since been arrested as a result of the SIU investigation.

He is due in a Brampton courtroom on Nov. 30.