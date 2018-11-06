

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





A 22-year-old man facing impaired driving charges in connection with a vehicle plummeting into Lake Ontario in Oakville on Monday, allegedly killing a passenger, has been identified as a Peel paramedic.

“We can confirm that the accused in yesterday’s Oakville crash into the lake was one our new members,” the union representing Peel Regional Paramedic Services said in a tweet on Tuesday.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Maple Grove Drive and Lakeshore Road East at around 3 a.m. to investigate a report of a person knocking on doors.

Upon arrival at the scene, officers said they discovered that a vehicle entered the lake after crashing through a metal barrier at the dead end of Maple Grove Drive.

The body of a 27-year-old man, who was a passenger inside the vehicle at the time, was later located by search and rescue teams.

The paramedic, identified by OPSEU 277 as Aaron Dobbs of Welland, has been charged with impaired driving causing death and refusing to provide a breath sample.

“Our thoughts are with the families of those impacted,” the union said. “We are unable to comment further as the matter is before the courts.”

Dobbs is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday for a bail hearing.