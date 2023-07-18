Peel police will hold a press conference on Wednesday to announce the results of an investigation into what they are calling a “prolific criminal theft ring.”

Police say that the joint forces investigation, dubbed Project Big Rig, led to the recovery of an unspecified number of stolen commercial vehicles and cargo.

At this point it is not clear how many, if any, arrests have been made in conjunction with the investigation.

The news conference is scheduled for 10 a.m. at Peel Regional Police headquarters in Mississauga.

Deputy Chief Nick Milinovich will be on hand, as will Det. Mark Haywood from the Peel police commercial and auto crime unit.