

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Peel Regional Police have arrested two men wanted in connection with several residential break-ins in Brampton.

All 14 of the incidents occurred at night between March and April 2019 in the area Balmoral and Eastbourne drives.

During four of the break-ins, the homeowners were inside their residence sleeping.

The estimated value of the items that were stolen is $20,000, police say.

Two suspects were arrested in connection with the case on April 30 following the execution of a search warrant at a home in Brampton.

A total of $2,000 worth of property was recovered at the house and the items were returned to the victims.

The two suspects, identified as 26-year-old Stephen Cardy and 24-year-old Michael Cardy, were arrested and charged with several offences, including breaking and entering, attempted breaking and entering, and possession of stolen property under $5,000.

Police say Stephen Cardy was released on a promise to appear while Michael Cardy was held for a bail hearing, which was scheduled to take place on Friday.

Police are asking anyone with information about the case to contact investigators or Crime Stoppers anonymously.