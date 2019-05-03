Peel police arrest 2 suspects wanted in 14 residential break-ins in Brampton
The Peel Regional Police logo is seen in this file photo.
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Friday, May 3, 2019 7:02PM EDT
Last Updated Friday, May 3, 2019 7:06PM EDT
Peel Regional Police have arrested two men wanted in connection with several residential break-ins in Brampton.
All 14 of the incidents occurred at night between March and April 2019 in the area Balmoral and Eastbourne drives.
During four of the break-ins, the homeowners were inside their residence sleeping.
The estimated value of the items that were stolen is $20,000, police say.
Two suspects were arrested in connection with the case on April 30 following the execution of a search warrant at a home in Brampton.
A total of $2,000 worth of property was recovered at the house and the items were returned to the victims.
The two suspects, identified as 26-year-old Stephen Cardy and 24-year-old Michael Cardy, were arrested and charged with several offences, including breaking and entering, attempted breaking and entering, and possession of stolen property under $5,000.
Police say Stephen Cardy was released on a promise to appear while Michael Cardy was held for a bail hearing, which was scheduled to take place on Friday.
Police are asking anyone with information about the case to contact investigators or Crime Stoppers anonymously.