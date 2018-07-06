

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Peel police have arrested the third and final suspect wanted in connection with a rash of “violent carjackings.”

A total of six “violent carjacking” incidents took place across Peel, Halton and Waterloo regions between May 5 and May 10.

Police previously arrested two suspects following the execution of multiple search warrants in Waterloo and Cambridge on Tuesday but the third suspect had remained outstanding.

That suspect was apprehended on Thursday, according to Peel Regional Police.

Pierre Chery, 19, of Cambridge, is facing numerous robbery and firearm-related charges.

Ban Both, 18, of Kitchener, and Irshad Sabriye, 19, of Kitchener, are also facing charges in connection with the carjackings. Police previously said that both men were found to be in possession of handguns at the time of their arrests.