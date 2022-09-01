Peel police have arrested two men in connection with two separate human trafficking investigations.

In the first case, a Toronto man allegedly took advantage of a woman working in the sex industry in the Greater Toronto Area between 2019 and 2022.

Investigators from Peel police’s Specialized Enforcement Bureau – Vice Unit, who began its probe early last month, said the man allegedly “exercised control over aspects of (the woman’s) life and profited financially from it.”

Police said the suspect, identified as 44-year-old Lemar Nicholson, surrendered to police on Wednesday. He has been charged with failing to comply with an undertaking, material benefit from sexual services (living off the avails) and exercising control, direction or influence.

On Thursday, police also announced the arrest of a Mississauga man in a separate investigation, which began in June.

The man allegedly exploited a woman working in Peel Region’s sex industry and took control over aspects of her life, making money from it.

Police said the man was located during an unrelated traffic investigation by Toronto Police Service. He was subsequently arrested on the strength of an outstanding warrant.

The suspect, 33-year-old Edder Boursiquot, has been charged with trafficking in persons, receiving benefit resulting from, material benefit from sexual services, exercising control, procuring, and advertising sexual services.

In separate news releases, police released photos of Nicholson and Boursiquot as they believed there might be additional victims. They are being urged to contact investigators at 905-453-2121 ext. 3555.